Thorson Drug From band-aids to blouses to bouquets

Thorson Drug has been dubbed Akron’s Mini-Mall with everything from prescriptions to gifts, clothing and flowers.

“Ever since I was a little girl and visited Wall Drug (in South Dakota), I thought it was so cool that they had everything in there,” said Store Manager/Pharmacy Technician Jennie Roed. “I’ve always wanted to do something like that.”

Thorson Drug was founded in 1913 by her Great-Grandfather Edwin “EO” Thorson, was passed to her grandfather Mac Thorson; then to her Uncle Marc Thorson and mother, Martha Morin. In the 1980s they decided Martha would continue and Marc went to a Sioux City pharmacy.

In the 1990s, Pharmacist Chet Reinking joined Martha and is shared with Hawarden’s Booth Pharmacy.

In addition to Martha, Chet and Jennie, Thorson Drug employees are Erin Blankenship, pharmacy technician; Kayla Bruget, gift buyer; Danielle Bursell, floral and gift display creations; and clerks Val McInnis, Lisa Benson, Laura Tentinger and Katie Wakeman.

Thorson Drug has continuously evolved over its 105 years of business.

“We’re a full-service pharmacy, making deliveries in Akron,” said Roed.

“For many years, we’ve also sold gifts,” she said. “Times have changed. We needed something different to start the new generation of buyers.”

In 2017, Thorson Drug began offering clothing and accessories.

“We are so thankful to the community for their response,” said Roed. “So, if you need a new pair of jeans or a new shirt to attend that party or church baptism, we have it all so you don’t have to travel out of Akron.”

“Our newest venture is flowers,” said Roed, who now leads the store’s evolution as 2020 nears.

Thorson Drug is starting their floral niche with holiday bouquets and arrangements — first is Valentine’s Day.

“We are taking pre-orders now,” said Roed.

For Memorial Day, Thorson Drug will offer a special service — people may order an arrangement to be delivered to the Akron cemeteries and removed afterwards.

Right now, Thorson Drug is not doing wedding flowers but may do funeral flowers.

Just call Thorson Drug at 712-568-2171 or stop by the store at 233 Reed St. Their hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The great thing about shopping at Thorson Drug is everyone is family,” said Roed, “and we go through happy times and hard times together.”

“That sets us apart from the WalMarts, Walgreens and CVS Pharmacies,” said Roed. “We do have great customers. We work with people…from band-aids to blouses to bouquets, we’ve got you covered.”