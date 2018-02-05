Plymouth County Court News Week of Novembner 6

Civil Judgements

AAA Collections, Inc. vs. Dylan Lee Birkeland, court costs $95, plus 3.35% interest from 11/6/17 on judgment total $1,490.16.

Accounts Management vs. Jennifer L. & Brent Raymond Ruden, court costs $105, plus 3.35% interest from 11/6/17on judgment total $2,961.58.

Red Credit Solutions, LLC. vs. Kristi L. Johnson, court costs $120, plus 3.35% interest from 11/6/17 on judgment total $465.

MSW Capital, LLC. Vs. Shawn A. Koerner, court costs $95, plus 3.35% from 11/7/17 on judgment total $987.92.

Rushmore Services Center vs. Ashley Marsh, court costs $95, plus 3.35% interest from 11/6/17 on judgment total $282.51.

Rushmore Services Center vs. Shawn M. & Amanda Myers, c. $95, plus 3.35% interest from 11/6/17 on judgment total $211.12.

Wheaton Medical vs. Maria Elizabeth Weiland, court costs $110, plus 3.35% interest from 11/6/17 on judgment total $2,077.40.

Capital One Bank vs. Aaron Stuart Christians, court costs $110, plus 3.35% interest from 11/7/17 on judgment total $574.81.

AAA Collections, Inc. vs. John Martin Radican, court costs $95, plus 3.35% interest from 11/7/17 on judgment total $1,860.73.

Portfolio Recovery Association vs. Mark Alan Schilmoeller, court costs $185, judgment total against Mark Alan Schilmoeller is $7,125.09.

Dispositions

State vs. Joshua Steven Loutsch, 30, Hinton, driving while revoked, court costs $100.

State vs. Eric Scott Peters, 37, Le Mars, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, ordered to serve 30 days of original sentence in Plymouth County Jail, concurrently with other charges, and his work release was approved, for mittimus on or before 11/24/17. All costs are taxed to the defendant. He has additional charges, driving while barred, possession of controlled substance, marijuana, third or recurrent offense, and this was a probation violation. For all expenses incurred for these charges court costs are $1,002.90, fine $1,875, total due $3,544.15.

State vs. Eric Scott Peters, 37, of Le Mars, was charged with absence from custody, failure to turn himself in, probation violation, judge changed mittimus to 1/1/18, court costs $395.76, fine $315 total $821.01.

State vs. Jonaz Malcona, 20, Alta, theft fourth degree, stipulation regarding probation revocation and deferred judgment both denied, no payment has been received on his balance of $3,761.93 plus $300 is owed for DCS for probation fees, another arrest in Buena Vista County for driving under suspension, his court costs are at $2,409.68, a fine for $1,000, leaving the total unpaid balance $4,081.68.

State vs. Charles Nels Malmberg, 29, from Hudson, S.D., was charged with count one, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, count two possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, marijuana, he has court costs of $371.50, and a fine $1,875.

State vs. Santario Bons Osomai, 41, of Merrill, found guilty of criminal mischief, second offense, which is a Class D Felony, he is ordered to pay all costs incurred, court costs $190, fine $65, sentenced to jail 365 days, with 355 suspended, and probation, his unpaid costs totaling $2,919.75.

State vs. Zachary James Taylor, 33, Jefferson, S.D., guilty of trespass, he pleaded guilty. Taylor was ordered to pay attorney fees, $1,000. He was sentenced 30 days suspended jail, victim restitution, 30 hours community service, one-year probation, and court costs $875.

New Judgments

State vs. Seth Carl Bogenrief, 42, of Sutherland, had a warrant issued for his arrest for domestic abuse/assault, first offense, he was sentenced to two days in jail, and to pay all court costs incurred $562.22.

State vs. Nicole Ann Daugherty, 19, of Le Mars, arrested for public intoxication, she was jailed, court costs are $60, and was dismissed.

Traffic Violations

State of Iowa vs. Brett Lee Wamberg, 24, Kingsley, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jonathan Ray Haneklaus, 25, Sioux City, unsafe backing on highway, judgement $262.

State of Iowa vs. Karen Tereza Recinos Medrano, 24, Sioux City, failure to provide proof of financial liability $397.

State of Iowa vs. Christian James Cogley, 33, Sioux City, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Kelsey May Hagedorn, 25, Spencer, defective or unauthorized muffler system $87.

State of Iowa vs. Alexander John Pringle, 18, Pella, speeding $141.

State of Iowa vs. Levis Said Gonzalez, 25, Bellevue, Neb., speeding $181.

State of Iowa vs. Levis Said Gonzalez, 25, Belllevue, Neb., no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Thadeus Egan Mason, 22, Sioux City, operation without registration card or plate $161.

State of Iowa vs. Megan Lynne Miller, 30, Sioux City, dark window or windsheild $127.

State of Iowa vs. Cody Austin T. Wortman, 26, Correctionville, dark window or windsheild $127.

State of Iowa vs. Abdullahi Bashir Mohamed, 24, Marshall, Minn., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Joshua Clinton Hepp, 54, Alton, no valid driver’s license $465.

State of Iowa vs. Joshua Dean Petersen, 40, Le Mars, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Derris Anthony Peterson, 27, Cherokee, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Joseph John Price, 38, Dakota City, Neb., speeding $222.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Steven Saunders, 43, Sioux City, failure to comply with safety regulations and rules $127.

State of Iowa vs. Loia Kraft, 50, Le Mars, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Steven Edwin Utech, 63, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Steven Richard Cockburn, 56, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Ryan Curtis Schuur, 36, Chandler, Minn., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Trevor Lee Bleil, 40, Moville, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Riley Noel Wichers, 20, Le Mars, possess/purchase alcohol by person under legal age $330.

State of Iowa vs. Gerry Lynn Stowers, 70, Akron, passing contrary to highway sign or marking $195.

State of Iowa vs. Linda Ann Mercer, 52, Kingsley, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Andrew Bonpua, 23, Ames, speeding $114.

City of Akron vs. Dale Paul , 55, Larchwood, speeding $114.

City of Akron vs. Jacob Joseph Trierweiler, 27, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. John F. Wolf, 45, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Roberto Carlos Almanta Hernandez, 35, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Roberto Carlos Almanta Hernandez, 35, Omaha, Neb., failure to have valid license/permit while operating motor vehicle $330.

City of Hinton vs. Austin Wayne Ostrander, 22, Glenwood, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. James Lee Nieman, 31, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Monica Marie Ruskauff, 19, Hawarden, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Taylor Wesley Hofmeyer, 30, Granville, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Joel H. Nolasco, 36, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Traci L. Dreckman, 42, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Original Unique Beckstrom, 33, Kingsley, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Aspen Paige Coffee, 17, Hinton, fail to obey stop or yeild sign $195.

City of Merrill vs. Matthew Warren Engel, 37, Ankeny, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Blake Marcus Anderson, 30, McCook Lake, S.D., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Megan Lynn Carleton, 24, New Ulm, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Lloyd Harlan Schlumbohm, 71, Hawarden, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Robert Gary Robertson Jr., 44, Platte City, M.O., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Darla Ann Koopmans, 50, Sioux Center, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Martin D. Burton Jr., 31, Millville, N.J., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Amber Nicole Rule, 36, Hawarden, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Ruby Amira Mendoza, 33, Sioux City, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Kelsie Lynn Davidson, 16, Osceola, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Brian Douglas Zimmerman, 48, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Mary C. Petersen, 60, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. John Dick Rus, 86, Sheldon, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Mark Vincent Osborne, 33, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Roger Bruce Oberg, 63, Englewood, Col., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Juan Antonio Porras Hernandez, 26, Hartley, failure to have valid license/permit while operating vehicle $330.

Fines listed above do not include cents.