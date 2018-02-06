State Farm Financial Services, Brad Fowler: Cover Your Liabilities

“I want my State Farm office to be the one that my customers think is the best,” said Brad Fowler, State Farm insurance agent in Akron and in Elk Point, SD.

“If you have a problem, I will, with few exceptions, be there all the time,” the former Akron-Westfield student teacher and wrestling coach said. “I care about my customers.”

State Farm has more than 100 products, said Fowler explaining it’s the No. 1 auto and life insurance company.

“We offer about anything you could think of — from auto to home, farm and life insurances. Annuities. IRA solutions. Bank Products. Auto Loans,” he said, adding he also offers notary services.

Fowler first joined State Farm as a claims adjuster in 1992. In 2001, he changed to the insurance agency side in Elk Point.

In 2006, Fowler opened the Akron office and purchased the building in 2007.

“I like the area,” said Fowler. “I like the people. I’ve enjoyed being here.”

“I’m a firm believer in these small towns,” he said, noting if a small town starts losing things, the trend can continue. “I understand when I go to a local store, it might cost a little more but by the time I drive my truck to Sioux City and back, I’ve probably spent more than that.”

“I don’t have to worry about bent, broken lumber from Akron Lumber Company and Jay at Dirks Hardware has everything you need plus some stuff. Maynard’s food is fresh.”

“I really like the small town setting,” he said. “I enjoy what I do — insurance offers me the ability to help people understand how to set retirement goals, how to make sure they are fully protected — basically to help them grow their assets and not put them at risk.”

State Farm is always developing new products, said Fowler, a philosophy he supports from his coaching days. “You have to keep changing and developing. If you don’t, you’re dead in the water. In wrestling, if somebody figures out what you’re doing, you have to figure out a different way to do it.”

The only thing that doesn’t change is his staff.

Rhonda Kooiman has more than 30 years and Melissa Gregg more than 10 years in the insurance industry. Fowler, who has 26 years and his wife, Jeannine, who has more than 20 years, along with the staff are fully licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

“They are my greatest asset,” said Fowler, who teaches customers to “Cover Your Liabilities.”

“It takes decades to build up your assets,” he said, “and it can take just a second to lose them. Just one mistake. Insurance is so affordable to take care of those liabilities.”

The Akron office, located at 330 Reed St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Their phone number is 712-568-2818.

His wife, Jeannine, manages the office on Mondays and Tuesdays but Fowler is always available by appointment. They provide 24-hour-a-day claim service, too.

“I like customers to come in and visit,” said Fowler. “We don’t focus on numbers. We focus on doing what’s right for our customers.”