MS Girls Basketball Teams Split With Hinton

By: Phill Mendoza

The A-W seventh and eighth grade girls traveled East on January 25 to play basketball against the Hinton Blackhawks.

The seventh grade girls lost their game 34-21. Alyssa Nemesio led the offense with 9 points and 3 steals. Katie Johnson scored 6 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Natalie Olson made 4 points and had 3 rebounds. McKenna Fairbanks added 2 points and grabbed 2 rebounds.

The eighth grade girls won their game 30-22. Natalie Nielsen scored 16 points and had 7 rebounds. Megan Meinen made 5 points, grabbed 2 rebounds, and had 2 steals. Taryn Wilken, Neveah Beyer, and Sabrina Gutierrez each scored 2 points. Taryn had 3 rebounds and Neveah had 2 rebounds. Chloee Colt made 3 points and had 4 steals. Aubie Hartman had 3 steals and grabbed 2 rebounds.