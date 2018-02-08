MS Girls Basketball Drop Games to MMC-RU

By: Brooklyn Gravenish

The 7th graders played MMC-RU on January 30 and lost 26-11. Leading the offense were Alyssa Nemesio with 4 points, Mikenna Fairbanks made 4 points, Alexis Swoyer had 2 made free throws, and Katie Johnson added 1 point.

In the 8th grade game, the Lady Westerners lost 48-36. Leading the offense were Natalie Nielsen with 16 points, Chloee Colt made 9 points, Sabrina Gutierrez added 5 points, and Aubie Hartman had 4 points and Taryn Wilken had 2 points.