JV Boys Basketball Games Recap

By: Brandon Tentinger

This is a recap of previous Westerner Boys JV Basketball games.

On January 11, A-W beat Alcester-Hudson by a score of 43-26.

On January 15, A-W lost to Hinton by a score of 53-23. Cater Anderson was the high scorer with 9 points.

On January 18, A-W lost to the Huskies of Elk Point-Jefferson 73-33. Jack Anderson led the Westerners with 12 points.

On January 20, A-W played in the Woodbury Central Tournament. Their first game was against Woodbury Central. The Westerners lost by a score of 33-43, with Cecil Kidd scoring 14 points.

In the second game, against Ridgeview, A-W lost 41-55 with Cater Anderson leading the Westerner scores with 15 points.

On January 26, A-W lost to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn by a score of 81-51. Cecil Kidd led the Westerners with 15 points.