JV Girls Lose To West Sioux

By: Ian Ortiz

The JV Lady Westerners lost a tough game at home versus the West Sioux Falcons on Monday January 29, by a score of 29-46.

Leading the Lady Westerners in scoring were Jayla Berg with 9 points, Elise Knapp with 6 points, McKenna Van Eldik, McKenna Henrich, and Brooklyn Gravenish had 4 points each, and McKenna Moats added 2 points.

Leading the Lady Westerners on defense were Elise Knapp and Jayla Berg with 8 rebounds each, and McKenna Van Eldik with 6 rebounds and 2 steals.