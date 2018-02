By: Damien Ericson

Four A-W Westerner wrestlers traveled to Orange City on January 29 to compete in the MOC-FV JV Wrestling Tournament.

Cameron Bergman went 2-1 on the day, with one pin and a win by a 7-4 decision.

Kyle Welch won his only match by a 7-2 decision.

Nola Schierling lost both of her matches.

Cole Moffatt won all three of his matches, winning two matches by pin and one by a 7-4 decision.