Senior Spotlight

Quentin

Hoffer

Quentin Logan Hoffer was born on July 2, 1999, in Sioux City, Iowa. His parents are Sabrina Landesman and Travis Hoffer. Quentin has a brother named Elijah and a sister named Anastasia.

Quentin is involved in football and enjoys weight lifting, which is a big reason C.T. Fletcher, the bodybuilder, inspires him the most.

Quentin’s favorite movie is the football classic, Remember the Titans and his favorite band is Linkin Park.

When Quentin was younger he imagined himself as an astronaut.

He admitted his favorite childhood memory was when his sister came home with a broken arm.

Quentin’s favorite class in high school is any shop class because as long as you’re contributing work you have a good grade.

His advice to underclassmen is to start caring now.

Quentin’s most embarrassing moment was at school where he ripped his pants on a whiteboard.

His biggest regret about high school is losing the state game in 2015, and his biggest achievement in high school is donating blood.

His favorite excuse for not turning in homework on time is asking, “What homework?”

His favorite reason for being tardy is that he was down in the shop.

Quentin’s favorite saying is, “Care less than the average person.”

If Quentin could relive any moment it would be hanging at the hotel before the state football games.

Quentin currently works at Hy-Vee in Sioux City.

His goals after high school are to join the Air Guard.