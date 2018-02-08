Three A-W wrestlers advance to Districts

Three Akron-Westfield wrestlers advanced from sectional competition Feb. 3 by placing first or second. They will compete at Districts Feb. 10 at West Lyon beginning at noon for a chance to go to the state tournament. State tournament is Feb. 15-17 in Des Moines.

The wrestlers advancing: John Henrich finished first at 160; Christian Wolthuizen finished first at 182; and Hunter Walkingstick finished second at 120.

John Henrich (160) – quarterfinals bye; semifinals won by fall (0:50) over Zach Hamann of West Lyon; first place match defeated Trevor Schuller of West Sioux by fall (1:15) to finish first.

Christian Wolthuizen (182) – quarterfinals bye; semifinals defeated Luke Bossard of Okoboji by fall (0:38); first place match defeated Tommy Heetland of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn by fall (1:04) to finish first.

Hunter Walkingstick (120) – quarterfinals bye; semifinals defeated Isaac Bruggeman of West Lyon by 8-4 decision; first place match lost to Dillon Lynott of West Sioux by fall (3:14); second place match defeated Bruggeman again by RULE to finish second.

Third Place

Jader Briggs (106) – quarterfinals bye; semifinals lost to Korey Knoblock of West Lyon by 7-5 decision; second place match lost again to Knoblock by RULE; third place match defeated Gilberto Armenta of West Sioux in overtime 6-4 for third.

AJ Nemesio (145) – quarterfinals defeated Trever Dodd of HMS by 10-3 decision; semifinals lost to Kory Van Oort of West Sioux by fall (1:53); second place match lost to Andrew Cox of Western Christian by fall (4:27); third place match defeated Stefan Van Beek of West Lyon by 10-4 decision for third.

Fifth Place

Damien Ericson (138) – quarterfinals lost to Matt Anderson of Okoboji by fall (0:58); consolation semis bye; fifth place match defeated Bryce Batien of HMS by fall (2:29) for fifth.

Cole Moffatt (152) – quarterfinals lost to Jacob Bochman of Okoboji by fall (3:28); consolation semis bye; fifth place match defeated David Topete of West Sioux by fall (5:08) for fifth.

Logan Smith (220) – quarterfinals lost to Wyatt Johnson of West Sioux by fall (0:49); consolation semis bye; fifth place match defeated Bryce Van Dyken of Western Christian by fall (4:52) to finish fifth.

Also competing

Aydin Dicks (126) – lost to Seth Salker of West Sioux by fall (3:45); consolation semis bye; fifth place match lost to Chase Verbrugge of HMS by fall (5:15).

Cameron Bergman (132) – quarterfinals lost to Max Meyers of HMS by fall (0:55); consolation semis bye; fifth place match lost to Saul Ortiz of West Sioux by fall (0:53).