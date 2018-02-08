Girls win No. 16

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team raked in win number 16 Feb. 2 by defeating South O’Brien, 44-29. Tis brings their total record to 16-4.

This being the last home basketball game, seniors and parents were honored. Seniors are: Kammi Bishop, daughter of Brandi and James Bishop; Danika Smith, daughter of Kim Smith and Briggs Smith; Brynn Van Eldik, daughter of Robyn and Dan Van Eldik; and Courtney Waterbury, daughter of Joanne and Randy Waterbury.

Leading scorer for A-W was Brooke Koele with 20 points coming from nine field goals and two free throws. She also contributed five rebounds, one assist, and nine blocks.

Brynn Van Eldik, 8 points – three field goals, two free throws; 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals

Jaden Harris, 8 points – one field goal, two three-pointers; three rebounds, two assists, two steals

McKenna Henrich, 4 points – two field goals; one rebound, one assist, two steals

Elise Knapp, 4 points – two field goals; four rebounds, two assists, one steal

Danika Smith – eight rebounds, three assists, three steals

Courtney Waterbury – one assist, two steals

Kammi Bishop – one rebound.

AW 14 – 10 – 14 – 6 = 44

SOS 4 – 7 – 9 – 9 = 29

