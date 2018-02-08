Boys lose to South O’Brien

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team lost to South O’Brien Feb. 2 at home, 80-54. Their overall record is 6-13. The boys have one more home game Feb. 9 when they face Westwood. This is a boys game only with both junior varsity and varsity.

Seniors and parents were honored at the game: Conner Anderson, son of Erin Anderson and Jody Anderson, and Quinn Bundy, son of Julie and Doug Bundy.

Leading scorer for the Westerners was Nick Jacobs with 19 points coming from one field goal, three three-pointers, eight free throws. He also contributed three rebounds, three assists, one steal.

Conner Anderson eight points – one field goal, two three-pointers; one rebound.

Aaron Hartman, eight points – two field goals, four free throws; two rebounds, two assists.

Leighton Blake, eight points – one field goal, two three-pointers; five rebounds.

Chris Steffen, six points – three field goals; one rebound.

Quinn Bundy, two points – two free throws; three rebounds, three assists, one steal.

Colton Steffen, two points – one field goal, lone rebound, one assist, one block.

Brenden Kroksh, one point – one free throw; one rebound.

AW 9 – 13 – 17 – 15 = 54

SOS 23 – 17 – 21 – 19 = 80