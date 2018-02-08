Seven WS wrestlers make Districts

Seven West Sioux wrestlers finished either first or second at Sectionals Feb. 3 to advance to Districts Feb. 10 at West Lyon, beginning at noon for a chance to go to the state tournament Feb. 15-17 in Des Moines. Placing first were Adam Allard at 113, Dillon Lynott at 120, Kory Van Oort at 145, Neddy Montes at 170, Darlyn Marquez at 285. Placing second were Trevor Schuller at 160 and Wyatt Johnson at 220. Above, (l-r) Wyatt Johnson, Neddy Montes, Darlyn Marquez, Kory Van Oort, Adam Allard, Dillon Lynott, Trevor Schuller. The West Sioux wrestling team finished first at the meet with 225.5 points followed by West Lyon with 184.0 and Sibley-Ocheyedan with 171.5