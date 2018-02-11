Milton “Milt” Schneider, 91

Milton “Milt” Schneider of Akron, Iowa, passed away Friday, February 9, 2018, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Burial with military honors provided by the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron will be in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 12 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Milton Richard Schneider was born October 17, 1926, in Merrill, Iowa, the son of William “Bill” and Catherine (Easton) Schneider. He grew up in Sioux City area, where he attended school. Following his schooling, he started farming with his father.

He was united in marriage to Dorothy Lambertson on December 9, 1950 in Akron, Iowa. They were blessed with four children: a daughter: JoEllen Hansen of Akron; a daughter: Reta (Milo) Deeds of Correctionville, IA; a daughter: Cleo (Mike) Welch of Colorado Springs, CO; and a son: Tom (Joanie) Schneider of Akron.

Milt entered the United States Navy on December 12, 1950. He served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on September 29, 1954.

Following his discharge, he returned home and continued farming with his father. In 1956, he began his 32-year career in the trucking industry. He began working for Don Caskey in Akron and later for Heyl Truck Lines in Akron. Following his retirement, he worked for Higman Sand and Gravel for a few years and later drove truck for area farmers. Dorothy passed away January 10, 2015

Milt had served on the Akron Board of Adjustment, the Akron City Council, and the Sioux Valley Regional Railroad Authority. He was also a “Rental Cop” in Akron for many years. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, he loved the times spent watching his grandchildren in all their activities.

Other survivors include 13 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; two sisters: Darlene Johnson of Akron, IA, and Lois Berner of Sioux City, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; her daughter: Dora Marie Schneider; her granddaughter: Dawn Marie Schneider; two sisters: Marilyn Burris and Donna Hegi; and four brothers in law: Darwin Johnson, Herschel Berner, Claude Burris, and Eli Andersen.﻿