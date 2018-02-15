Girls win first round of Regional action

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team played in the first round of Regionals during a snowy, cold night, Feb. 8 at home defeating the Trinity Christian Tigers, 47-29. The Westerners advanced to face Gehlen at home Feb. 13. (after deadline). Winner of that match will play in Kingsley Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

The Westerners held the Tigers scoreless until 1:36 left in the first quarter when the Tigers scored back-to-back three-pointers making the score 10-6 after one quarter. However, A-W didn’t let up and continued to score finishing the game 18 points ahead. This was the third time this season A-W has defeated TC. The other scores were 45-10 when TC came to Akron Dec. 1 and 59-16 when A-W traveled to Hull Jan. 5.

Leading scorer for A-W was Jaden Harris with 11 points coming from three field goals, one three-pointer, and two free throws. She also contributed four rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Lily Kenny, coming back after three weeks from an injury, contributed 10 points – four field goals, two free throws; two assists, one block.

Danika Smith, eight points – one field goal, one three-pointer, three free throws; four rebounds, five steals.

Brynn Van Eldik, six points – two field goals, two free throws; six rebounds, three assists, four steals.

Brooke Koele, six points – three field goals; four rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block.

Elise Knapp, four points – one field goal, two free throws; two rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block.

Courtney Waterbury, two points – one field goal; two rebounds, two steals.

Jayla Berg – one rebound.

McKenna Van Eldik – one steal.

AW 10 – 11 – 11 – 14 = 47

TC 6 – 6 – 8 – 9 = 29