Boys lose close one to Gehlen

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team lost to Gehlen Catholic Feb. 6 in Le Mars, 80-77.

However, for one Westerner it was a great evening. Nick Jacobs broke the school three-point record hitting 10, breaking his own record of nine, and scored 43 points breaking the 42 point record of Ronnie Prothero and Dan Krohn.

“Nicholas had a tremendous offensive game with six assists while breaking two school records. The downside was that we took a step backwards again with 19 turnovers and defensively we didn’t stay engaged giving Gehlen far too many baskets at the rim. It was a shame that we wasted such a fun offensive night with these other setbacks,” said Head Coach Jon Harris.

A-W trailed 30-32 at the half and 53-55 after three quarters. With a poor start in the fourth quarter, the Westerners, down 56-65 with five minutes left, rallied back but missed a tough shot at the buzzer to try and tie the game.

High scorer was Nick Jacobs with 43 coming from four field goals, 10 three-pointers, and five free throws. He also contributed two rebounds, six assists, and one steal.

Conner Anderson had 19 points – four field goals, three three-pointers, two free throws; four rebounds, one assist, one steal.

Aaron Hartman had eight points – two field goals, four free throws; 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal.

Chris Steffen had four points – two field goals; two rebounds, one steal.

Leighton Blake had three points – one three-pointer; two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block.

AW 15 – 15 – 23 – 24 = 77

GC 16 – 16 – 23 – 25 = 80