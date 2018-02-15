Henrich, Wolthuizen off to state wrestling!

Two Akron-Westfield wrestlers advanced to the state wrestling tournament by becoming regional champs at Districts Feb. 10 at West Lyon.

Junior John Henrich at 160 – defeated Anthony Baird of Woodbury Central by fall (0:45), defeated Wyatt Schoenherr of West Monona by fall (0:49). He will defend his state title from last year. He is unbeaten, 40-0, going to state and is the only one of the 16 wrestlers at 160 in Class 1A to be unbeaten.

Senior Christian Wolthuizen at 182 – defeated Jeremiah Adams of West Lyon by fall (3:21), and defeated Jim Moss of Woodbury Central by 8-5 decision. This is his first state appearance and he’s going in with a 37-8 record.

Also competing at districts was Hunter Walkingstick at 120 who finished third – lost to Bryce Kafton of Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto by fall (4:29), and defeated Brennan Brown of West Lyon by fall (3:08).

Overall the team finished in seventh with 38 points.

State Tournament

For Class 1A the tournament starts Feb. 15, 6 – 9 p.m., for first round and first round consolations. Next session is Friday, Feb. 15, 2:30 – 5:45 p.m., quarter finals and second round consolations and 8:45 – 10:00 p.m. semifinals and third round consolations. Saturday, Feb. 17 10 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. Class 2A, 3A, 1A consolation semi-finals and finals. At 6 p.m. is the Grand March and finals for all classes.