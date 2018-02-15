Five WS wrestlers advance to state

The West Sioux wrestling team has five members who advanced to the state tournament by placing first or second at Districts Feb. 10 at West Lyon. The state tournament is Feb. 15-17 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Placing first:

Adam Allard at 113 – defeated Brackett Locke of Woodbury Central by fall (0:41), defeated Aiden Christiansen of Hinton due to injury. Returns to state tournament to defend his title from last year. He remains undefeated.

Dillon Lynott at 120 – defeated Brennan Brown of West Lyon by fall (1:28), defeated Bryce Kafton of Maple Valley Anthon Oto by major decision, 13-5. District champion for second straight year.

Darlyn Marquez at 285 – defeated Dylan Lewis of Maple Valley Anthon Oto by fall (0:26), defeated Spencer Cox of Western Christian, SV 12-1. Won his first district championship and makes his second trip to the state tournament.

Placing second:

Kory Van Oort at 145 – defeated Seth Watson of West Monona by fall (2:39), lost to Wade Mitchell of Woodbury Central by 4-3 decision, defeated Andrew Cox of Western Christian by 6-0 decision. Returns to state tournament for third straight year. He finished as runner-up last year.

Neddy Montes at 170 – defeated Alex Hanner of Kingsley-Pierson by 14-5 major decision, lost to Jake Dennison of Woodbury Central, by 7-3 decision, defeated Hanner again by RULE. Making his second trip to the state tournament.

Also competing at Districts:

Trevor Schuller at 160 – lost to Wyatt Schoenherr of West Monona by fall (3:02), lost again to Schoenherr by RULE, defeated Anthony Baird of Woodbury Central by 8-5 decision for third.

Wyatt Johnson at 220 – lost to Trenton Dirks by fall (1:35), lost to Dirks again by RULE, defeated Thomas Bishop of Hinton by fall (2:22) for third.

Overall the team placed second at Districts with 102 points behind first place Woodbury Central with 107 points.

For Class 1A the tournament starts Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m., for first round and first round consolations. Next session is Friday, Feb. 15, 2:30-5:45 p.m., quarter finals and second round consolations and 8:45-10 p.m. semifinals and third round consolations. Saturday, Feb. 17 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Class 2A, 3A, 1A consolation semi-finals and finals. At 6 p.m. is the Grand March and finals for all classes.