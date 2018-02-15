West Sioux wrestling team makes State Team Duals

For the first time in school history the West Sioux wrestling team has advanced to the State Team Duals. To achieve this feat, the team defeated Graettinger Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, 34-33, and Emmetsburg, 42-33, in Emmetsburg Feb. 6 to become regional champs.

The Falcons are seeded No. 8 and will face the No. 1 seed Don Bosco of Gilbertville in the first round which takes place Wed., Feb. 14, 9 a.m., at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Winner of the match will wrestle in the senifinals at 1 p.m., loser will wrestle in the consolation semifianls at 11 a.m.