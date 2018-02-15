Care Center Project’s final piece is installed

By Julie Ann Madden

In January 2010, former Akron Councilor Chad Ericson challenged the community to raise the down-payment for a new nursing home facility in the next two to three years.

His thought was that $2 to $3 million needed to be raised by 2017 so a bond issue could be done — if the plan was to have a ribbon cutting on a new facility in 2020.

“If we raise that kind of money, I will publicly chew on my shoe,” said Ericson at the Jan. 19, 2010, Akron Care Center Board of Trustees meeting.

The Trustees took the challenge by forming a committee to research the feasibility of constructing a new facility.

At the same time, they were facing the state’s mandate that if their current nursing home couldn’t be renovated to include a fire sprinkler system by Aug. 13, 2013, they would have to shut the doors — not only causing 45 residents to lose their homes but more than 60 employees would lose their jobs.

Although the former councilor was never held to his promise, committees were formed and the new Care Center nursing home was opened Aug. 12, 2013 — seven years ahead of his 2020 plan.

Earlier this month, the final piece of the construction project was installed — a Donor Wall recognizing the project donors.

“It’s quite an accomplishment for a community of this size to have 339 donors donate almost a half-million dollars for a project like this,” said Care Center Administrator Alan Bruinsma. “The Donor Wall is a great way to recognize the community work that was put into this project.”