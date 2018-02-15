Extension Council elects officers

Four officers were elected during the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Plymouth County extension council organizational meeting Jan. 25.

The nine-member county extension council annually elects officers to comply with Iowa law.

• Alex Popken, Orange City, is the newly-elected chairperson. Popken will preside at all meetings of the county extension council, have authority to call special meetings and perform duties as performed and exercised by a chairperson of a board of directors of a corporation.

• Jim Jauer, Hinton, was elected vice chairperson.

• Nicole Lindgren, Kingsley, was elected secretary and has the responsibility of keeping the minutes of all county extension council meetings and signing required papers for the council.

• The council elected Doug Martin, Le Mars, to the treasurer position. The treasurer has charge of all of the funds of the county extension council; receives, deposits, pays and disburses. The treasurer insures an accurate record of receipts and disbursements and submits reports to the county extension council.

As elected officials, the county extension council is the governing body of ISU Extension and Outreach. The county extension council hires county staff, manages the county extension budget of approximately $243,000 and helps determine programming.

In partnership with ISU Extension and Outreach, the council provides educational opportunities that bring university resources to the needs of the county and region. Local county extension programs include the 4-H and Youth Development program, Iowa Master Gardeners and Clover Kids.

The county extension office is located at 251 12th St SE in Le Mars. To learn more about ISU Extension and Outreach in Plymouth County, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/plymouth.