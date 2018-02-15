Union County Sheriff’s Office January 2018

Total arrests coming through the Union County Jail in the month of January- 69

Total number of individuals incarcerated in jail awaiting trial, sitting out sentences or awaiting extradition – 33

You may notice that there may be more charges than arrests. This is due to individuals facing multiple charges.

Traffic Offenses

DUI 1st 3

DUI 2nd 0

DUI 3rd 0

DUI 4th 0

Driving w/suspend license 3

Driving w/revoked license 5

Driving w/o DL 0

Reckless Driving 0

Open Container MV 1

Citations 40

Warnings 100

Drug Offenses

Possession of Marijuana 14

Possession of Paraphernalia 10

Felony Drug Charges 11

Huffing/ingesting 4

Theft Offenses

Burglary 1

Grand Theft 0

Petty Theft 3

Rape 0

Miscellaneous Charges

False Impersonation 1

Assault Simple 2

Assault Domestic 3

Poss. susp/revoked DL 5

Inmates Serving Time 6

US Marshal Hold 1

INS Hold 1

Other Misc. Charges 26

No Proof of Financial Resp 3

Out of County Hold 0

Agency Assist 0

Number of warrant arrests 13

Number of transport of prisoners to or from other facilities 12

Number of out of county warrant/state arrest 24

Total monies collected and deposited to the General fund by the Sheriff’s Office for the month $38,449.94

911 calls 989

Admin. calls 2,597

Jail calls 1,119

Calls for service 1,230

Sheriff Dan Limoges

Elk Point, SD