Union County Sheriff’s Office January 2018

Total arrests coming through the Union County Jail in the month of January- 69
Total number of individuals incarcerated in jail awaiting trial, sitting out sentences or awaiting extradition – 33
You may notice that there may be more charges than arrests. This is due to individuals facing multiple charges.
Traffic Offenses
DUI 1st 3
DUI 2nd 0
DUI 3rd 0
DUI 4th 0
Driving w/suspend license 3
Driving w/revoked license 5
Driving w/o DL 0
Reckless Driving 0
Open Container MV 1
Citations 40
Warnings 100
Drug Offenses
Possession of Marijuana 14
Possession of Paraphernalia 10
Felony Drug Charges 11
Huffing/ingesting 4
Theft Offenses
Burglary 1
Grand Theft 0
Petty Theft 3
Rape 0
Miscellaneous Charges
False Impersonation 1
Assault Simple 2
Assault Domestic 3
Poss. susp/revoked DL 5
Inmates Serving Time 6
US Marshal Hold 1
INS Hold 1
Other Misc. Charges 26
No Proof of Financial Resp 3
Out of County Hold 0
Agency Assist 0
Number of warrant arrests 13
Number of transport of prisoners to or from other facilities 12
Number of out of county warrant/state arrest 24
Total monies collected and deposited to the General fund by the Sheriff’s Office for the month $38,449.94
911 calls 989
Admin. calls 2,597
Jail calls 1,119
Calls for service 1,230
Sheriff Dan Limoges
Elk Point, SD