Lyle McInnis, 86

Lyle McInnis of Westfield, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018, at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 22 at the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron with Beryl Hicks and Tom Steele officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5:00 p.m. and there will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all on Wednesday, February 21 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Mr. McInnis was born May 8, 1931, to Lyle F. McInnis, Sr. and Violet B. (Jones) McInnis in rural Westfield, Iowa. He attended country schools in the Westfield and Akron areas and high school at Akron Community High School.

He married Jerrine Osterbuhr on August 16, 1949. To this union six children were born, Debrah, Kyle, Dawn, Kimberly, Hayden, and Dustine. He was later blessed with his daughter, Janelle. He farmed and raised dairy cattle until 1974. He then went to work at IBP in Dakota City, Neb., in the maintenance department until he retired in 1995. He was a member of UFCW Local Union 222.

He and some friends organized the Ford Performance Club in Akron in the mid-1960s. He built several cars that he raced at the old Sioux City Dragstrip and Thunder Valley Dragways at Marion, S.D., where he earned many trophies. He later became interested in motorcycles and was a member of several motorcycle clubs, including the BMW Club Motorcycle Owners of America and the Motorcycle Rider’s Club of America. He loved camping and traveling and one of his biggest accomplishments was riding a motorcycle in all 48 contiguous states. He had the gift of conversation and made friends everywhere he went.

He loved visits from friends, his children, and grandchildren. He always looked forward to Christmas Eve when he would make oyster stew and his family would come and celebrate the holidays with him. He also enjoyed gardening and going to the Akron-Westfield Westerners girls’s softball games with his special friend, Bebe Smith.

He is survived by his son, Hayden (Val) McInnis, Westfield; daughters Debrah (Mike) Timblin of Sioux City, Iowa, Kyle (Cal Sweat) McInnis of Sioux City, Kimberly (Mark) Bishop of Sioux City, Dustine (Scott) Aubertin of San Marcos, Texas, and Janelle (Fred) Scoville of Dakota City, Neb.; his grandchildren, Erryn Steiber of Blue River, Wis., Brenden Buys of Sioux City, Thaddaeus Sand and Demaris Sand, both of Omaha, Neb., Judson Manthey of Lakeville, Minn., Aubrey Green of Broomall, Pa., Austyn Brouillette of Honolulu, Hawaii, Eric Bishop of Sioux City, Colt McInnis of Elk Point, SD, Gavin McInnis of Akron, Brandi Ellsworth of Kyle, Texas, Jeremy Ellsworth of Austin, Texas, Spencer and Marlee Scoville, Dakota City, Nebr.; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Elly Steiber, Joey Le Lary, Mathilda McInnis, Coleman and Gage Manthey, Jordyn Konken, Isadora Tello-Green, Ethan and Naeli Green, Errol and Lincoln Brouillette, Brock Bishop, Tori, Ty, Tristen, and Tanner Lieber, Shannon and Jake Hennessey, Hayden Grace McInnis, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Dawn McInnis, his granddaughter, Brooke Lieber, sisters, Joyce Zalonka and Bonnie Cummings, brother, A. Bruce McInnis, his great-nephew, Jason McInnis, and his very special friends, Bebe Smith and Alma Hoag.

The family would like to thank Mercy Medical 8th floor staff, the Akron Care Center, and Hospice of Siouxland for their kindness and excellent care.