WS wrestling team finishes sixth at duals

The West Sioux wrestlsing team participated in the state duals fir the first time in school’s history coming away with sixth place. The team won one match and lost two, one of them being the eventual Class 1A champion, Don Bosco.

One Falcon, Adam Allard, won all three of his matches, one by technical fall and two by fall.

Match No. 1 Quarterfinal

Don Bosco defeated West Sioux 65-8

106 – Daniel Kimball (Don Bosco) over Gilberto Armenta (West Sioux) Fall 3:13

113 – Adam Allard (West Sioux) over Michael McClelland (Don Bosco) TF 15-0

120 – Cody Brown (Don Bosco) over David Chavez (West Sioux) Fall 3:09

126 – Easton Larson (Don Bosco) over Seth Salker (West Sioux) TF 15-0

132 – Hunter Youngblut (Don Bosco) over Saul Ortiz (West Sioux) Fall 1:54

138 – Nick Thome (Don Bosco) over Kaleb Schlup (West Sioux) Fall 3:37

145 – Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco) over Jeshua Cervantes (West Sioux) Dec 7-5

152 – Logan Lutgen (Don Bosco) over Kory Van Oort (West Sioux) Dec 7-2

160 – Austin Hellman (Don Bosco) over Trevor Schuller (West Sioux) Fall 3:12

170 – Thomas Even (Don Bosco) over Neddy Montes (West Sioux) Fall 0:47

182 – Bryce Schares (Don Bosco) over Brian Duenas (West Sioux) Fall 1:32

195 – Wyatt Sawvel (Don Bosco) over Kyler Bak (West Sioux) Fall 0:41

220 – Wyatt Johnson (West Sioux) over Dylan Rottinghaus (Don Bosco) Dec 10-4

285 – Noah Pittman (Don Bosco) over Eddie (Heriberto) Topete (West Sioux) Fall 3:38

Match No. 2 Consolation Semi

West Sioux defeated Missouri Valley 41-24

106 – Gilberto Armenta (West Sioux) over Drew West (Missouri Valley) Fall 0:30

113 – Adam Allard (West Sioux) over Sam Kyle (Missouri Valley) Fall 1:22

120 – Dillon Lynott (West Sioux) over Zayne Carrier (Missouri Valley) Fall 4:11

126 – Seth Salker (West Sioux) over Quinten Vogel (Missouri Valley) Maj 10-2

132 – Saul Ortiz (West Sioux) over Frederick Veatch (Missouri Valley) Maj 12-2

138 – Connor Lange (Missouri Valley) over Brandon Schuller (West Sioux) Fall 3:06

145 – Kory Van Oort (West Sioux) over Duke Kyle (Missouri Valley) Dec 4-3

152 – David Topete (West Sioux) over Skeeter Bostwick (Missouri Valley) Inj 1:54

160 – Trevor Schuller (West Sioux) over Jon Johnson (Missouri Valley) Dec 11-7

170 – Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley) over Bryan Hernandez (West Sioux) Fall 0:46

182 – Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) over Neddy Montes (West Sioux) Dec 4-3

195 – Trevor Whited (Missouri Valley) over Kyler Bak (West Sioux) Dec 10-3

220 – Tom Rief (Missouri Valley) over Wyatt Johnson (West Sioux) Fall 1:09

285 – Darlyn Marquez (West Sioux) over Arron Olson (Missouri Valley) Dec 3-2

Match No. 3 5th Place Match

Interstate 35 defeated West Sioux 53-15

106 – Luis Ramirez (West Sioux) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Adam Allard (West Sioux) over Tryston Palmer (Interstate 35) Fall 0:28

120 – Casey Baker (Interstate 35) over Dillon Lynott (West Sioux) TF 22-6

126 – Brody Nelson (Interstate 35) over Seth Salker (West Sioux) Inj 3:26

132 – Evan Woosley (Interstate 35) over Saul Ortiz (West Sioux) SV-1 12-10

138 – Zac Willey (Interstate 35) over Cole Sperle (West Sioux) Fall 1:02

145 – Ethan Eliott (Interstate 35) over Brandon Schuller (West Sioux) TF 18-3

152 – Brayden Egli (Interstate 35) over Leo Ruiz (West Sioux) Fall 0:15

160 – Jacob Steinlage (Interstate 35) over Bryan Hernandez (West Sioux) Fall 1:39

170 – Drew Kirkpatrick (Interstate 35) over Trevor Schuller (West Sioux) Dec 6-0

182 – Mason Woosley (Interstate 35) over Neddy Montes (West Sioux) Dec 7-5

195 – Antonio Arzani (Interstate 35) over Kyler Bak (West Sioux) Fall 1:21

220 – Brock Thompson (Interstate 35) over Wyatt Johnson (West Sioux) Maj 11-0

285 – Darlyn Marquez (West Sioux) over Jake Hutton (Interstate 35) SV-1 4-2