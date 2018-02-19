Adam Allard repeats as state champion

Adam Allard stands on top of the podium for the second straight year at the state wrestling tournament held in Des Moines Feb. 15-17. He was champion in Class 1A at 113 pounds. From left, Trey Lashbrook of AGWSR-Ackley, 8th; Daltin Roest of Manson Northwest Webster, 6th; Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield. 4th; Briar Reisz of Logan Magnolia, 2nd; Adam Allard of West Sioux, champion; Cole Cassady of Martensdale-St. Mary’s, 3rd; Heath Moyer of North Linn-Troy Mills, 5th; Jacob Moore of Denver, 7th.