Frances Elizabeth Barinsky, Age 92

Frances Elizabeth Barinsky was born on September 19, 1925 in Akron, Iowa. She was the daughter of Ed N.J. Willer and Anna (Eilers) Willer. She married Raymond Barinsky on November 28, 1943 in Akron and they were blessed with five children.

Frances was a wonderful wife and mother. She enjoyed baking and cooking along with craftwork and sewing. She worked for White Rogers Emerson Electric in the factory. She also loved to dance and was giving of her time in different volunteer capacities.

Frances entered into rest on January 31, 2018 at Pt. Lookout Nursing and Rehab at the age of 92.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Raymond; brothers, Emil & Donald Willer; sisters, Elsie and Leanna Willer; and grandson Blake Barinsky.

She is survived by her children, James Barinsky, Gary Barinsky, Marlene Stacy, Janet Ruth and Beverly Checkoway; one sister, Betty Beeck; ten grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Burial was on Monday, February 19, 2018 in New Hope Cemetery, Omaha, AR. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.