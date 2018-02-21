MS Wrestlers Host Six Teams At Tournament

By: Brady Bergman

On Friday, February 2, the Akron-Westfield middle school wrestlers hosted Bishop Heelan, Elk Point -Jefferson, Kingsley-Pierson, MMC-RU, West Sioux, and Woodbury Central for a junior high wrestling tournament.

The Westerners finished the tournament with an overall record of 6 wins and 7 losses.

Michael Varns won his match by fall.

Bryce Jurgensen lost his first match by fall and won his second match by fall.

Lukas Langley won his match by decision.

Lane Kenny won his first match by fall and lost his second match by fall.

Tanner Staffon lost his match by pin.

Alexis Josten lost both of her matches by fall.

Landyn Vossberg lost his match by fall.

Alex Bernard won his match by fall.

Sam Phillips won his match by fall.

Jacob Hankins lost his match by fall.