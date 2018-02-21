A-W girls defeat Gehlen in First Round playoffs

The Akron-Westfield girls played a solid game of basketball to defeat Gehlen Catholic, 53-44, at home Feb. 13 in first round action.

During the regular season A-W and Gehlen split with each winning one game. Sparked by wanting to avenge their 10 point loss to Gehlen earlier in the month, A-W had a strong start with an 11-2 run to begin the game and an 8-0 run to begin the second half.

Leading scorer was Brooke Koele with 20 points coming from ten field goals. She also contributed seven rebounds and four blocks.

Lily Kenny had 11 points – three field goals, five free throws; three rebounds, one steal.

Brynn Van Eldik had eight points – three field goals, two free throws; eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block.

Danika Smith had six points – one three-pointer, three field goals; five rebounds, three steals.

Jaden Harris had six points – two three-pointers; six rebounds, four assists, one steal.

Elise Knapp had two points – one field goal; one rebound, two assists.

Courtney Waterbury – one rebound, two assists, three steals.

Kammi Bishop – one rebound.

AW 16 – 9 – 20 – 8 = 53

GC 9 – 10 – 8 – 17 = 44