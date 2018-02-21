Henrich repeats as state champion

Akron-Westfield has its sixth state wrestling champion in John Henrich, his second straight. Henrich earned his championship at 160 in Class 1A at the State Wrestling Tournament last weekend in Des Moines.

A-W wrestler Christian Wolthuizen also participated at the state tournament at 182.

John Henrich, Junior

In first round John defeated Jackson Dunning of St. Albert by fall (1:07), defeated Ethan Fulcher of Hudson by fall (2:52), defeated Ryan Schott of Regina by 3-0 decision, and in one of his toughest matches defeated Brennan Swafford of Mediapolis by 8-7 decision in the championship match.

Christian Wolthuizen, Senior

In the first round Christian defeated Bryce Schares of Don Bosco by 10-3 decision, lost to Trevor Carey of Panorama-Panora by 17-7 major decision, lost to Carter Murray of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire by fall (2:36).