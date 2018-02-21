A-W girls fall in Second Round

After a nice win over Gehlen in the first round of post season action, the Akron-Westfield girls faced a tough Kingsley-Pierson team who is ranked No. 5 Feb. 16 in Kingsley. The Panthers, a physical team, overpowered the Westerners, 67-35, ending their season.

K-P is ranked No. 5 for a reason, they are good and have a good chance of making the state tournament if not winning it. One of their top players is 6’2” senior Addison Hirschman who has signed with South Dakota State University to play basketball. She scored 17 points against the Westerners. However top scorer for K-P was senior Bri Jensen with 21 points, and sophomore Jayde Barto added 16. These three were tough to stop.

For the Westerners, leading scorer was junior Brooke Koele with 17 points coming from three field goals, two three-pointers, and five free throws. She also contributed eight rebounds, one assist, three steals, and two blocks.

Jaden Harris had eight points – one field goal, one three-pointer, three free throws; three rebounds, two steals.

Danika Smith had five points – one field goal, three free throws; three rebounds.

Brynn Van Eldik had three points – one field goal, one free throw; six rebounds, two assists, four steals, one block.

Elise Knapp had one point – one free throw; three rebounds, one assist.

Hailey Wilken had one point – one free throw; one rebound.

Courtney Waterbury – one rebound.

Lily Kenny – one rebound, two assists.

Jayla Berg – one rebound.

McKenna Moats – one rebound.

McKenna Van Eldik – one steal.

Melissa Meinen and Kammi Bishop also played.

AW 6 – 15 – 7 – 7 = 35

KP 18 -16 – 21 – 12 =67