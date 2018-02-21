A-W boys win first round of playoffs!!

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team played the best they have all year Feb. 15 in Lawton in the first round of post season. A-W (8-14) faced L-B (10-11), probably as the underdog, but came out on top, 56-48, to advance to face George-Little Rock in George Feb. 20.

The Westerners worked together as a team and things just went their way to avenge their 73-57 loss to L-B in December during the regular season.

You could see the frustration on the Lawton-Bronson players as the game progressed. One thing which isn’t seen very often in high school basketball is a technical foul called on a player. In the fourth quarter, after a Lawton-Bronson player was called for a foul, he turned to the referee with arms raised and said something. What was said isn’t for sure, but it probably can’t be repeated here as the ref immediately gave the technical sign! This sent Nick Jacobs to the line to shoot two free throws for the technical which he made causing even more frustration for the L-B players.

Leading scorer for A-W was Nick Jacobs racking up 21 points coming from one field goal, five three-pointers, and four free throws. He also contributed four rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Aaron Hartman added 18 points from six field goals and six free throws. He led in rebounding with 12 and contributed three assists.

Conner Anderson had seven points – two field goals, one three-pointer; two rebounds, one assist, one steal.

Leighton Blake had five points – two field goals, one free throw; five rebounds, one assist, one steal.

Chris Steffen had one rebound.

AW 12 – 11 – 17 – 16 = 56

LB 6 – 15 – 15 – 12 = 48