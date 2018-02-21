Adam Allard repeats as state champion

West Sioux sophomore Adam Allard repeated as state wrestling champion last weekend at the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines to remain undefeated.

Last year, Allard wrestled at 106 moving up to 113 this year, is moving towards his goal of becoming a four time state champion.

Allard faced Joel Sampson of AHSTW defeating him by fall (0:23) in the first round. Next up Allard defeated Jacob Moore of Denver by major decision, 10-5, then Cole Cassady of Martensdale-St. Mary’s 4-1 decision, and faced Briar Reisz of Logan Magnolia in the finals defeating him by a 9-2 decision.

Kory Van Oort 5th

Junior Kory Van Oort placed fifth at 145 at the state wrestling tournament. He lost his first match to Garret Thompson of Logan Magnolia by 6-2 decision. He faced Bryson Freeberg of Tri-Center defeating him by fall (2:35) then he faced Brady Hahn of Highland and won by an 8-2 decision. In the next match he lost to Garret Thompson of Logan Magnolia by a 9-0 major decision sending him to the match for fifth where he defeated Nicholas Martin of Moravia by 6-1 decision to place fifth.

Darlyn Marquez 6th

Senior Darlyn Marquez placed sixth at 285 at the state wrestling tournament. He won his first match over Alex Wells of West Central Valley-Stuart by fall (3:07) then lost his second match to Brian Sadler of Jesup by fall (5:38). He defeated Cody Crawford of Waco by 7-2 decision in consolation round to face Jackson Lukes of South Winneshiek, Calmar defeating him by a 2-1 decision. He then faced Enrique Maravilla of Manson Northwest Webster losing 3-2 sending him to the match for fifth place where he lost to Brock Farley of Denver by 3-1 decision to finish sixth.

Dillion Lynott 7th

Sophomore Dillion Lynott placed seventh at 120 at the state wrestling tournament. He won his first match against Christian Nichols of Emmetsburg by 13-0 major decision and then lost to Cael Frost of Don Bosco by fall (5:54), then defeated Cauy Fitch of Colfax-Mingo by 15-8 decision. Next up was Casey Baker of Interstate 35 where he lost by fall (1:43) sending him to the match for seventh where he defeated Uvaldo Camarillo of Postville by 8-1 decision.

Neddy Montes DNP

Junior Neddy Montes at 170 did not place. He lost his first match to Chase McCleish of Newman Catholic by fall (4:52) and then lost to Hunter Clasen of Bellevue by 8-3 decision ending his tournament.