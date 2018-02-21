Jeneary makes bid for Statehouse

Dr. Tom Jeneary is seeking election to the Iowa House in District 5 which includes most of Plymouth County and the northern part of Woodbury County.

Jeneary was born in Des Moines and raised in several communities in Iowa. Growing up as the son of a school superintendant, he was taught the value of education at a young age. He graduated from West Liberty High School, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Iowa, graduated from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science, and then from the University of Iowa’s College of Dentistry.

Jeneary worked as a Funeral Director for six years; then as a dentist, having just recently retired. As a dentist who served Plymouth County for more than 30 years, Jeneary will bring a unique perspective to the Legislature.

“I look forward to doing what I can to be the voice of Plymouth and Woodbury Counties in Des Moines,” said Jeneary. “I’ll strive to grow our small town main streets, improve education, and ensure good government that works for the people.”

Jeneary is the Vice Chair of the Iowa Board of Dental Examiners, a member of the American Dental Association, the Iowa Dental Association, the Northwest Iowa Dental Association, the LeMars Sportsman’s Club, the Scottish Rite and York Rite Masonic Bodies, the Triangle Masonic Lodge 643 in Sioux City and is Past President of Plymouth County Pheasants Forever. He has volunteered with the Iowa SIDS Foundation and Walk for the Future.

Jeneary and his wife of 42 years, Pamela, have two adult sons and four grandchildren. They are members of Presbyterian United Church of Christ where he currently serves as a Deacon and sings in the choir. He is a past Elder. In his spare time, Jeneary is an avid fly fisherman and pheasant hunter.