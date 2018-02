The West Sioux girls basketball team defeated IKM-Manning, 58-54, to become Class 2A Regional 8 champs and will advance to the state tournament Feb. 27-March 3 at Wells Fargo in Des Moines.

No. 8 West Sioux (21-3) will face No. 1 Treynor (22-1) Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6:45 p.m. in the quarterfinal at state.