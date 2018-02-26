Michael Siebens, Age 61

Michael Siebens of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at his home near Le Mars.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Presbyterian United Church of Christ in Le Mars. Reverend Jan Christensen will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be after 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the Presbyterian United Church of Christ in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitati will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

The family prefers memorials to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, Camp Courageous Of Iowa, and/or a favorite charity of your choice.

Michael Marvin Siebens was born April 22, 1956 in Akron, Iowa, the son of Marvin and Dorothy (Weidenfeller) Siebens. He grew up on a farm east of Akron in Preston Township. He attended school in Akron and graduated from Akron High School in 1974. Following his graduation, he attended Western Iowa Tech Community College where he earned a degree as an automotive mechanic.

Mike worked as an auto mechanic for several car dealerships in Northwest Iowa. In 1997, he went to work for Well’s Dairy in the maintenance department. He was currently working in the parts department as a parts technician.

He was united in marriage to Patricia Clifton on August 4, 1992 in Le Mars, Iowa. To this union, a daughter, Natalie was born.

Through the years, Mike enjoyed talking and working on cars. He loved living in the country on his acreage. He will be remembered for his generosity and his willingness to help others in need.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia of Le Mars, IA; his daughter, Natalie Siebens of Le Mars; his mother, Dorothy Siebens of Akron; his siblings: Carolyn (Garry) Goebel of Sioux City, Robert (Chongmi) Siebens of Springfield, VA, Alan (Linda) Siebens of Oskaloosa, IA, Beverly Siebens of Akron, IA, Gerald (Antoinette) Siebens of Safety Harbor, FL, Sharon (Frederick) Tongol of Colorado Springs, CO, Randy (Rachael) Siebens of Story City, IA, James Siebens of Akron, IA, Susan (Michael) McCulley of Sioux City, IA, and Julie Siebens of Arlington, VA; his mother in law: Bernice Clifton of Sioux City, IA; a sister in law: Christine Weis (Paul Dodd) of Easton, KS; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Siebens; and by his father in law: Duane Clifton.