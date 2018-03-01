Care Center trustee resigns

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron city officials need to appoint a person to the Akron Care Center Board of Trustees.

Trustee Brad Britton resigned at the trustees’ Feb. 20 meeting. His resignation was effective immediately.

I haven’t been at meetings as often as I should be,” Britton told his fellow trustees at their monthly meeting, “and I really think to stay a part of this, I need to continue to commit my timing better, and I just don’t feel at this time I can.”

“I have found that I am not as committed as I used to be or as committed as I feel I should be, which means to me that another person will do a better job representing the Care Center,” he said, reading his letter of resignation.

With two businesses and family commitments, Britton said he didn’t feel he had the time to be an effective and active board member.

“I’ve truly enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of such a great organization,” said Britton. “It’s been absolutely amazing to see the Akron Care Center go from struggling to meet payroll to the point the Care Center has been able to build an amazing facility providing amazing care.”

“I’ve enjoyed my many years on the board and serving the community in this capacity,” he said. “It is a thrill to me to see the Care Center making such a great impact in the Akron community.”

Britton commended Care Center Administrator Alan Bruinsma for his work, professionalism and dedication, his knowledge.

“He’s definitely a great asset,” said Britton.

Filling The Vacancy

According to Plymouth County Deputy Auditor Cheri Nitzschke, the vacancy is to be filled just like city council vacancies.

City officials can either appoint a person to fill the vacancy within 60 days of the resignation date or hold a special election, she said, referring me to the Iowa Secretary of State website which explains:

• If they decide to make an appointment, city officials must publish notice of their intention to appoint at least four but no more than 20 days before the appointment is scheduled to occur.

• The publication must also notify city residents of the right to request a special election.

• The person appointed or elected would fulfill Britton’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2019.

• Once an appointment is made, then the appointee has 10 days from the date appointed in which to take the Oath of Office.