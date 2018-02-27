Police Patch Contest deadline nears

Entries for the Akron Police Patch Contest are due no later than March 15.

Kids of all ages — with any and all artistic abilities — are invited to enter this free design contest.

The only requirement is the design should be no larger than 8.5” x 11” and should include the words Akron, Iowa, and Police.

The winning designer will receive $100 in Chamber Bucks, said Young, adding they will also have the fame of being the artist who designed this special patch. The winner will also receive a framed patch.

Make sure to label designs with your name, address and phone number, said Young. Then drop off your drawings and designs at Akron City Hall, 220 Reed St. The office is open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and after hours, the designs can be placed in the City Hall drop-off box — the same box where people drop of utility bill payments.

There is no limit on the amount of times a person can enter this contest, said Young. The deadline is March 15 and the winner will be announced by The Akron Hometowner.