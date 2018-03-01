Senior Spotlight

Jordan

Neubrand

By: Chase Stowe

Jordan Neubrand, daughter of Jeff and Melissa Neubrand, was born November 18, 1999, at the St. Luke’s hospital in Sioux City. Jordan has two brothers: Jacob and Jackson whom Jordan enjoys playing board games with.

Throughout high school Jordan has been a part of the dance team, track team, and large group speech.

Jordan’s most memorable moment throughout high school was when she made it to state track, where she ran the sprint medley and the 4×100.

Jordan’s greatest achievement in high school was going to state speech and winning the Readers Theater banner!

Some days Jordan wishes she could go back to the moment when they won the banner, just to feel the rush of excitement when their performance was announced as the winner!

The thing that Jordan enjoyed most about high school was art class with Mrs. Dirks. “Art gives me a chance to be creative.” Any free time that Jordan had throughout the school day would be spent with Mrs. Dirks working on her most recent art projects!

When Jordan was younger she wanted to become a dentist or a doctor, but now she plans to pursue a career as a Nurse Anesthetist at South Dakota State University.