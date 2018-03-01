MS Wrestlers Travel To Le Mars Tournament

By: Damien Ericson

On February 13, the A-W middle school wrestling team traveled Highway 3 to Le Mars for a wrestling tournament.

Ashton Eden lost one match by decision and won a match by decision.

Lukas Langley lost by decision and lost by fall.

Landyn Vossberg lost by fall and won big with a 16-0 tech fall.

Bryce Stowe lost by decision and lost by fall.

Michael Varns lost both of his matches by fall.

Garrett Rush won his first match by pin and lost by decision in his second match.

Lane Kenny won by decision and lost by fall.

Bryce Jurgensen won both of his matches.

Cade Walkingstick won both of his matches with pins.

Tanner Staffon lost by decision and won by decision.

Carson James won both his matches by fall.

Lakin Heeren won by fall in both of his matches.

Jacob Hankins won by fall in both of his matches.

Sam Philips won his first match by decision and lost his second match by decision.

Cael Moffatt won both of his matches, the first by decision and the second by fall.

Caiden Gee lost both of his matches by decision.