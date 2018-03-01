Kindergarten Roundup dates announced

Discovergarten/Kindergarten Roundup for girls and boys in the Akron-Westfield Community School District is scheduled for Thursday, April 12, and Friday, April 13, 2018.

Children must be five years old on or before September 15, 2018 in order to be eligible for discovergarten and kindergarten this fall.

The Roundup will be held in discovergarten/kindergarten rooms with small groups of parents and children coming at scheduled times during the day. Letters will be sent to parents telling the day and time to come. While at school, the children will have their vision, speech and hearing tested, meet their new teachers, and become acquainted with the elementary building.

Parents are to bring their child’s social security number, immunization records, and original birth certificate (country or state) to the Roundup. A child will not be considered enrolled unless these items have been presented.

We urge parents to bring their children who are to be enrolled so that each may have the opportunity to visit his or her new school.

If your child will start kindergarten and does not attend Akron-Westfield Preschool or Headstart, please call the school at 712-568-3322 to ensure that we have them included on our list.

There will not be discovergarten or kindergarten classes on Roundup days: Thursday, April 12, and Friday, April 13, 2018.