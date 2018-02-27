A-W boys end season in Round No. 2

After coming off a great win against Lawton-Bronson in round one of playoffs, the Akron-Westfield boys basketball team ran into a brick wall called George-Little Rock in round two.

The Mustangs defeated A-W 73-43 Feb. 20 in George to end the Westerners’ season with an overall record of 8-15 and conference record of 3-8.

The George-Little Rock fans were loud as well they should be, their team played good basketball. They are tall, tough, and can dunk the basketball. The Mustangs took control for most of the game. They out shot the Westerners in field goals 27 to 7, and G-LR was nine of 16 at the free throw line while A-W was two for three. However, A-W had more three-pointers made with nine compared to G-LR’s four.

Leading scorer for A-W was Nick Jacobs with 18 coming from two field goals, four three-pointers, two free throws. He also contributed two rebounds and two assists.

Conner Anderson had eight points – one field goal, two three-pointers; four rebounds, two assists, five steals.

Quinn Bundy had seven points – two field goals, one three-pointer; three rebounds, three assists, one steal.

Leighton Blake had six points – two three-pointers.

Aaron Hartman had four points – two field goals; three rebounds.

Chris Steffen had two rebounds. He was injured in the third quarter when he twisted his ankle.

Brendan Kroksh, Jack Anderson, and Colton Dennison also played in the game.

AW 9 – 17 – 9 – 8 = 43

GLR 17 – 20 – 25 – 11 = 73