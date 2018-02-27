West Sioux girls advance to state

The No. 11 West Sioux girls basketball team defeated No. 14 IKM-Manning, 58-54, Feb. 19 in Mapleton to become Class 2A Regional 8 champs. They advanced to the state tournament Feb. 27 – March 3 at Wells Fargo in Des Moines for the first time since 2012.

Leading scorer for WS was Abbie Ericson with 18 coming from seven field goals and four free throws. She also contributed five rebounds, one assist, and two blocks.

Josie McKee and Emma Mace each had 12 points. Josie had four field goals and four free throws, and one rebound. Emma had three field goals, one three-pointer, three free throws, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

In the tournament, No. 8 West Sioux (21-3) faced No. 1 Treynor (22-1) Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6:45 p.m. in the quarterfinal at state (after deadline).