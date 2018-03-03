Richard L. “Dick” Merrick, age 87

Richard L. “Dick” Merrick died Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at his home near Alcester, S.D. at the age of 87 years, six months and nine days.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Big Springs Baptist Church, rural Alcester, S.D. Burial with military honors will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 at the church followed by a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m.

Richard L. “Dick” Merrick was born August 19, 1930 to Hugh and Blanche (Forbes) Merrick near Beresford, SD. He attended Pleasant Hill grade school in Lincoln County through the 8th grade. Dick graduated from Beresford High School in 1948; when in high school, he was a star tackle on their undefeated football team. He worked for Clayton Gubbrud prior to entering the US Army where he spent 11 months in the Korean war during his time of service. Upon returning from his tour of duty Dick married Janet Johnson on September 17, 1955. They were blessed with five children, Dawn, Tory, Todd, Holly and Kristi.

He was a farmer all his life and he took great pride in his life on the farm. Dick served on the Alcester school board during the time of reorganization and when the new elementary was built. He was also a member of the National Farmer’s Organization. He had a strong voice and used it to help make changes in all areas of his life. Dick loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in their school activities.

Dick’s most important priorities were his faith, his family and his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet; three daughters, Dawn Merrick of Chatsworth, IA, Holly Liston of Alcester, SD and Kristi DeBruin and her fiancé Albert Oliver of Worthing, SD; son, Tory Merrick of Alcester, SD; daughter-in-law, Linda Merrick of Alcester, SD; nine grandchildren, Zack (Cassandra) DeBruin, Alex (Keesha) Merrick, Keiana Merrick, Alexis Liston, Lance Merrick, Levi Merrick, Brittani Liston, Jaici DeBruin and her fiancé Logan Brandt, Ashton Liston and Kinzi DeBruin; five great-grandchildren, Haizen and Anson DeBruin, Heston and Hensley Merrick and Jameson Brandt; and his sister, Marlene “Molly” Thorson of Brandon, SD.

His parents, two brothers, Jack Merrick and Keith “Swede” Merrick; sister, Doreen Olsen; son, Todd Merrick; grandson, Jordan and great-granddaughter, Madelyn preceded him in death.