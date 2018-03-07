Theodore (Ted) Port, 86

Theodore (Ted) Port of Westfield, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 9, 2018, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron, Iowa. Visitation with the family will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m, all on Thursday, March 8 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel – Schroeder Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Theodore B Port was born on August 8, 1931. The second oldest of four children born to Orval and Isabel (Loetz) Port.

Ted graduated from Central High School in 1949. He married Kathleen Schuetz on November 29, 1952. Kathy was the 3rd oldest of 12 children. They meet through friends at the Poverello Club.

After graduation he worked for Steffan Body and Allis Chalmers Company Warehouse in Sioux City and was also a school bus driver while starting to farm area farms north of Sioux City. He also served 12 years on the Westfield School Board.

In 1967 Ted, Kathy and their five children moved to their current location in Westfield where he purchased his first farm. Ted and Kathy farmed the land together until her passing in 1997. Besides farming, Ted did a lot of specialized dirt work with his bulldozer. He built terraces, waterways and road ditches for himself and other assorted jobs not too far away.

In 2000 Ted rented out his land while continuing to live on the farmstead. It always needed terraces patched or waterways created. He enjoyed playing in the dirt with his excavator and bulldozer. He always said I can dig a hole with the one and push it back in with the other. You know men and boys; the difference is only the size of their toys.

In 1997 Ted met another special lady, Marlys Weiland, whom has been his constant companion. They enjoyed dancing and going out to eat, took several vacations together seeing more country then Dad ever did before.

He really did not have much for hobbies. He always said “I don’t gamble I just throw a million dollars into the dirt in the spring and expect to see a crop after working it all year,” and he enjoyed every minute of the challenge.

Ted is survived by his children: Richard and Dixie Port of Westfield, Sue Wright of Sioux City, Karen Wardrip of Westfield, and Chris Retland of Waco, TX; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a sister Kathaleen (Kip) Siebenborn of Bellevue, NE; a sister-in-law Grace Hagadorn of Gurney, Iowa; 8 siblings-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ted was preceded into death by his parents; his wife Kathy; his brothers: James Orval (Jim) and Kenneth; his son Patrick; his granddaughter Amy; his brother-in-law: Harold Siebenborn; and three siblings-in-law.

Casket Bearers are his grandchildren: Charles Port, Tony Port, Matthew Wright, Haley Wright, Nicole Wardrip, and Spenser Wardrip.