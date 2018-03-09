Dellis ‘Del’ Dimmick, 84

Dellis ‘Del’ Dimmick of Elk Point, SD, passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018, at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.

Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Rexwinkel – Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Akron Care Center.

Dellis M. Dimmick was born on May 17, 1933 to Elmer J. and Lorraine (Fredericksen) Dimmick in Akron, Iowa. He attended country school in rural Union County, South Dakota and later graduated from Akron High School. Del served in the United States Army from June 3, 1953 to May 1, 1955. He was united in marriage to Pasty Ann Lanning on December 22, 1953. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Del began a long distance trucking company from 1955 to 1967. After trucking, he farmed from 1967 – 1983. He also had a 33 year career as an owner and operator of D & D Pest Control.

Del had many hobbies and interests over the years. He enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. He loved music, especially gospel. He learned to play the dulcimer, keyboard piano and organ. He enjoyed writing poetry, landscaping his yard, cooking Chinese food, and restoring his Toyota pick up. Del had a love of dogs, and had many dog friends all over the tri state area. He also loved spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s events.

Del is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Dimmick; son, Jon Dimmick of Vermillion, SD, and his children: Austin and Jessica Martensen of Vermillion, SD; daughter, Amy (James) Frankl of Akron, IA, and their children: Alexander Frankl of Sioux Center, IA, Spencer (fiancé Cali Westergard) Frankl of Akron, IA, and Reagan Frankl of Akron, IA; two great grandchildren: Zayden Martensen and Aria Frankl; a brother Delvin (Bev) Dimmick of North Platte, NE; brother in law, John (Judy) Lanning; sister in law, Lucille Lanning; and other extended relatives.

Del is preceded by his paternal grandparents, Curtis and Martha Dimmick; maternal grandparents, Max and Anna Fredericksen; parents, Elmer and Lorraine Dimmick; parents in law, John and Clara Lanning; sister, Mardeen Lanning; brothers in law: Ronald Lanning, Robert Lanning, and infant Donald Lanning; grandson, Dustin Sundstrom; nephew, Daniel Lanning; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.