Akron’s First Flood of 2018: Very minor, pretty short lived

Whether Old Man Winter likes it or not, Mother Nature declared Spring has sprung! The Big Sioux River had its first flood in the new year last week. According to National Weather Service – Sioux Falls Hydrologist Mike Gillispie, “it was very minor and pretty short lived.” The Big Sioux River at Akron reached its flood stage of 16 feet at about 8 a.m., Thursday, March 8; crested at 16.1 feet about 6 p.m. that day; and fell below flood stage in the early morning hours of Friday, March 9 — just shortly after midnight. Although it was just about a 16-hour flood, motorists driving Big Sioux River Road into South Dakota on Friday morning saw the telltale signs of flooding along side the roadway.