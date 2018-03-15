All A-W Speech contestants received ‘I’ ratings at state contest

The Akron-Wesfield Individual Events Speech team traveled to Kuemper Catholic in Carroll on Saturday, March 10 with 18 performances.

All 18 individuals received “I” – Superior ratings on their performances. In fact, 15 were awarded the highest rating sequence available at the state level with “I” ratings from all three of their judges.

Contestants were:

• Jack Anderson–Acting

• Max Anderson–Prose and Spontaneous Speaking

• Kayla Johnson–Storytelling

• Emmy Knuth–Acting and Solo Musical Theatre

• Sophie Knuth–Prose

• Madelynn Munsen–Prose

• Sam Mullinix–Storytelling

• Taylor Pierce–Literary Program

• Camerson Schroeder–Expository Address

• Autumn Stowe–Poetry and Prose

• Megan Swancutt–Literary Prose

• Kailee Tucker–Poetry

• Hailey Wait–Poetry

• Marlene Zamora–Storytelling and Acting

Teachers Colleen Westergard and Kati Fang are the coaches of the team.

Named All-Staters!

The following students received All-State honors in the Individual Events Speech state competition Saturday. They will be performing at the All-State Festival March 26 at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Max Anderson – Prose

Jack Anderson – Acting

Megan Swancutt – Literary Program