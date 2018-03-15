All A-W Speech contestants received ‘I’ ratings at state contest

The Akron-Wesfield Individual Events Speech team traveled to Kuemper Catholic in Carroll on Saturday, March 10 with 18 performances.
All 18 individuals received “I” – Superior ratings on their performances. In fact, 15 were awarded the highest rating sequence available at the state level with “I” ratings from all three of their judges.
Contestants were:
• Jack Anderson–Acting
• Max Anderson–Prose and Spontaneous Speaking
• Kayla Johnson–Storytelling
• Emmy Knuth–Acting and Solo Musical Theatre
• Sophie Knuth–Prose
• Madelynn Munsen–Prose
• Sam Mullinix–Storytelling
• Taylor Pierce–Literary Program
• Camerson Schroeder–Expository Address
• Autumn Stowe–Poetry and Prose
• Megan Swancutt–Literary Prose
• Kailee Tucker–Poetry
• Hailey Wait–Poetry
• Marlene Zamora–Storytelling and Acting
Teachers Colleen Westergard and Kati Fang are the coaches of the team.
Named All-Staters!
The following students received All-State honors in the Individual Events Speech state competition Saturday. They will be performing at the All-State Festival March 26 at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Max Anderson – Prose
Jack Anderson – Acting
Megan Swancutt – Literary Program