A-W Dance Team Celebrates Dancers of All Ages With 22 Routines Scheduled For Dance Concert

Posted March 15, 2018 at 5:00 am

The A-W Dance Team Concert will be performing the following on Tuesday night…

Anyway You Want It (Everybody Pom) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

DK-1 CampersChoreographed by Cassie Hansen, Jennifer Ritz, Kayla Johnson, and McKenna Van Eldik

Bring Back the Girls (Varsity Team)Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

6-8 CampersChoreographed by Courtney Waterbury, Emma Martinac, McKenna Henrich, & Emma Noll

Dead Man’s Sea (State Kick)Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (JV Team)Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

Mom’s DanceChoreographed by Laken Mullinix and Megan Swancutt

Rhythm is a Dancer (Everybody Hip-Hop)Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

Stone Cold (Cassie’s Solo) Choreographed by Cassie Hansen

Youth (Jillian’s Solo) Choreographed by Jillian Hyer

Dad’s DanceChoreographed by Jordan Neubrand and Kayla Johnson

Grease Lightnin’ (Coronation)Choreographed by the captains

I Wanna Rock (State Pom)Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

4-5 CampersChoreographed by Laken Mullinix, Kailee Tucker, Megan Swancutt, Hannah Schwartz, & Tori Nemesio

Summer of 69 (Everybody Kick)Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

2-3 CampersChoreographed by Jordan Neubrand, Lilly Stabe, Sarah Ritz, McKenna Moats, & Sophie Knuth

Rolling in the Deep (Varsity Pom)Choreographed by Bethany Eastman

We Are Who We Are (JV Pom) Choreographed by Natasia Eastman

Work (State Hip-Hop)Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

Co-edChoreographed by Cassie Hansen, McKenna Van Eldik, Emma Martinac, and Emma Knoll

Senior VideoMade by Jordan Neubrand

Light ShowChoreographed by Bethany Eastman

