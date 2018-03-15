A-W Dance Team Celebrates Dancers of All Ages With 22 Routines Scheduled For Dance Concert

The A-W Dance Team Concert will be performing the following on Tuesday night…
Anyway You Want It (Everybody Pom) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman
DK-1 Campers – Choreographed by Cassie Hansen, Jennifer Ritz, Kayla Johnson, and McKenna Van Eldik
Bring Back the Girls (Varsity Team) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman
6-8 Campers – Choreographed by Courtney Waterbury, Emma Martinac, McKenna Henrich, & Emma Noll
Dead Man’s Sea (State Kick) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (JV Team) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman
Mom’s Dance – Choreographed by Laken Mullinix and Megan Swancutt
Rhythm is a Dancer (Everybody Hip-Hop) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman
Stone Cold (Cassie’s Solo) – Choreographed by Cassie Hansen
Youth (Jillian’s Solo) – Choreographed by Jillian Hyer
Dad’s Dance – Choreographed by Jordan Neubrand and Kayla Johnson
Grease Lightnin’ (Coronation) – Choreographed by the captains
I Wanna Rock (State Pom) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman
4-5 Campers – Choreographed by Laken Mullinix, Kailee Tucker, Megan Swancutt, Hannah Schwartz, & Tori Nemesio
Summer of 69 (Everybody Kick) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman
2-3 Campers – Choreographed by Jordan Neubrand, Lilly Stabe, Sarah Ritz, McKenna Moats, & Sophie Knuth
Rolling in the Deep (Varsity Pom) – Choreographed by Bethany Eastman
We Are Who We Are (JV Pom) – Choreographed by Natasia Eastman
Work (State Hip-Hop) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman
Co-ed – Choreographed by Cassie Hansen, McKenna Van Eldik, Emma Martinac, and Emma Knoll
Senior Video – Made by Jordan Neubrand
Light Show – Choreographed by Bethany Eastman