A-W Dance Team Celebrates Dancers of All Ages With 22 Routines Scheduled For Dance Concert

The A-W Dance Team Concert will be performing the following on Tuesday night…

Anyway You Want It (Everybody Pom) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

DK-1 Campers – Choreographed by Cassie Hansen, Jennifer Ritz, Kayla Johnson, and McKenna Van Eldik

Bring Back the Girls (Varsity Team) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

6-8 Campers – Choreographed by Courtney Waterbury, Emma Martinac, McKenna Henrich, & Emma Noll

Dead Man’s Sea (State Kick) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (JV Team) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

Mom’s Dance – Choreographed by Laken Mullinix and Megan Swancutt

Rhythm is a Dancer (Everybody Hip-Hop) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

Stone Cold (Cassie’s Solo) – Choreographed by Cassie Hansen

Youth (Jillian’s Solo) – Choreographed by Jillian Hyer

Dad’s Dance – Choreographed by Jordan Neubrand and Kayla Johnson

Grease Lightnin’ (Coronation) – Choreographed by the captains

I Wanna Rock (State Pom) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

4-5 Campers – Choreographed by Laken Mullinix, Kailee Tucker, Megan Swancutt, Hannah Schwartz, & Tori Nemesio

Summer of 69 (Everybody Kick) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

2-3 Campers – Choreographed by Jordan Neubrand, Lilly Stabe, Sarah Ritz, McKenna Moats, & Sophie Knuth

Rolling in the Deep (Varsity Pom) – Choreographed by Bethany Eastman

We Are Who We Are (JV Pom) – Choreographed by Natasia Eastman

Work (State Hip-Hop) – Choreographed by Natasia and Bethany Eastman

Co-ed – Choreographed by Cassie Hansen, McKenna Van Eldik, Emma Martinac, and Emma Knoll

Senior Video – Made by Jordan Neubrand

Light Show – Choreographed by Bethany Eastman