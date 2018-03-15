15 Individual Events Speech Earn I’s At State

The Akron-Westfield Individual Events Speech team traveled to Kuemper Catholic in Carroll, Iowa, on Saturday, March 10 with 18 performances. Receiving I ratings were:

Jack Anderson—Acting—I

Max Anderson—Prose—I

Max Anderson—Spontaneous Speaking—I

Kayla Johnson—Storytelling—I

Emmy Knuth—Acting—I

Emmy Knuth—Solo Musical Theatre—I

Sophie Knuth—Prose—I

Sam Mullinix—Storytelling—I

Madelynn Munsen—Prose—I

Taylor Pierce—Literary Program—I

Cameron Schroeder—Expository Address—I

Autumn Stowe—Poetry—I and Prose—I

Megan Swancutt—Literary Prose—I

Kailee Tucker—Poetry—I

Hailey Wait—Poetry—I

Marlene Zamora—Storytelling I and Acting—I

Out of 18 performances, 15 were awarded the highest rating sequence available at the state level with I ratings from all three of their judges. Mrs. Colleen Westergard and Mrs. Kati Fang are the coaches of the team.