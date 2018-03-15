A-W Penny Wars Raises Over $2,300 For New Pool

By: Cody Hillrichs

As members of the Akron-Westfield National Honor Society, Jordan Neubrand and Cassie Hansen were charged with planning a service project. Since they are both lifeguards, the seniors decided to do something that was close to their hearts.

They decided to wage a “Penny War” in the elementary school in order to raise money for the new Akron pool and, in the process, get the younger students involved.

During the planning stage, Jordan and Cassie met with Elementary Principal, Mrs. Cathy Bobier, to discuss the overall plan and the schedule for the Penny War.

The elementary students raised $2,324.86 for the new Akron pool. In celebration, the entire elementary school earned a popcorn party due to their outstanding participation. The winning class was Mrs. Hemmelrick’s Discovergarten class, who raised a classroom total of $446.44! This will also get a pizza party and a pool party this summer.